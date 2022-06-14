Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens note on his second death anniversary: ‘‘You've become immortal’

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020. On his second death anniversary on Tuesday, the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. In her tribute to Sushant, she shared a candid photo of him with a child, likely from the streets of Mumbai. She called him ‘immortal’. Director Mukesh Chhabra, too, shared a photo of Sushant to mark his death anniversary. Read more: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister posts New Year's Day wish from his FB page; fans say their 'heart skipped a beat'

In her Instagram tribute, Shweta wrote, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai (brother), but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many.”

Shweta Singh Kirti paid a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on his death anniversary.

She continued, “We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honour. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence. Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.”

Many Instagram users commented on Shweta’s post. “You left this world, but the thought of you never leaves my mind,” wrote one person. Another one commented, “He is still alive and he will always live in our hearts forever.” Many others also wrote, ‘miss you,’ as they remembered the late actor.

Mukesh, who directed Dil Bechara – Sushant’s last project – tweeted a goofy photo of the last actor. In the picture, while Mukesh smiled, Sushant posed with his tongue sticking out. He shared the picture with just a broken heart emoji.

Earlier in January 2022, Sushant’s sister Shweta used his verified Facebook page to send good wishes for the New Year to his fans. She later clarified it was her who shared the post. “Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf,” the post read.

Sushant died in 2020 at the age of 34. His death triggered a mass outpouring of grief among his fans and eventually snowballed into a controversy around alleged abetment to suicide and drug abuse.

