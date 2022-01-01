Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister posts New Year's Day wish from his FB page; fans say their 'heart skipped a beat'

Fans were shocked on January 1 upon seeing a post from the verified Facebook page of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In the afternoon, a New Year greeting was posted from the page by the late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti.

“Wishing everyone a very happy new year and best of everything. This is Shweta Singh Kirti wishing all of you on Bhai’s behalf,” the post read. Immediately, fans shared and commented on the post, the first post from the page in over a year. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020 at the age of 34. His death had triggered a mass outpouring of grief among his fans and eventually snowballed into a huge controversy around alleged abetment to suicide and drug abuse.

Several fans commented ‘miss you bhai’ on the post. Others even said that their ‘heart skipped a beat for a moment’ as they saw a post from Sushant’s page. Many expressed delight at finally seeing Sushant’s account being active after being dormant for such a long time.

The post from Sushant's page and fans' comments.

Sushant Singh Rajput was known to be very interactive with his fans on social media and would often engage with fans on comments on Instagram and Facebook. Over a ten-year career, he transitioned from a successful TV actor to a popular film star as well. His last film, Dil Bechara--which he had completed before his death, released posthumously on Disney+ Hotstar in 2020. It received rave review, particularly for Sushant’s performance.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been active on social media, sharing throwback pictures of the late actor frequently. Last month, she had shared a picture of Sushant, writing, “Between what was possible and now what is so probable, is where exactly we met the first time.” She added the hashtags #Selfmusing and #ComeBack.

