Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti wishes Ankita Lokhande: ‘Blessings to the newly wed’

Sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has extended her wishes to Ankita Lokhande after she got married to her boyfriend, businessman Vicky Jain last week. Shweta Singh Kirti commented on Ankita’s post on Instagram.

Responding to a post that showed Ankita and Vicky as bride and groom, Shweta wrote, “Congratulations and blessings to the newly wed. Shweta.” Ankita had written with her post, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!”

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita met when they first tasted fame with the success of their TV show Pavitra Rishta. They dated each other for a long time before he started his journey in Hindi films. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020.

Ankita and Vicky Jain have been dating for the past 3 years. Ankita married Vicky in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last week. The couple's family and friends from the industry, including actors Amruta Khanvilkar and Srishty Rode, attended the celebrations. The wedding ceremony was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel.

The groom arrived with his baraat in a vintage car, pictures and videos of which, were shared by her fans on social media. For the ceremony, the 36-year-old Pavitra Rishta star wore a golden lehenga while Jain matched with the bride in a golden-white sherwani.

The wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night. Actor Kangana Ranaut also attended the celebrations. Kangana and Ankita worked together in the period movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019).