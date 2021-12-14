Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain wedding: Groom's mother and sister dance to Sushant Singh Rajput's song. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande will tie the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on Tuesday at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt. The couple has been celebrating their pre-wedding festivities for the last two days.

Several videos and pictures from their sangeet, cocktail, haldi, and mehendi ceremonies have surfaced online in the last few days. The sangeet that took place on Monday night was attended by several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

A clip from the ceremony was shared by a fan account in which Ankita's mother-in-law and sister-in-law grooved to a song from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film. The duo danced on the stage to Shubhaarambh from Kai Po Che (2013). Rapper Badshah and singer Aastha Gill also performed at their sangeet.

For the event, Ankita opted for a shimmery lehenga in silver. Vicky wore a black jacket with silver embroidery and black pants. Later, when the couple danced together, she changed into a white and silver lehenga.

They grooved to Sapna Jahan from Akshay Kumar's film Brothers (2017), Salman Khan's song Slow Motion Mein from Bharat (2019) among other tracks. Ankita also dedicated a performance on Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi's title track to Vicky.

Earlier, at their engagement ceremony on Sunday evening, Ankita had danced to Sushant Singh Rajput’s song from his movie Raabta (2017). She had also performed to Love Me Like You Do by Ellie Goulding.

Also Read | Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to tie the knot today; details inside

Speaking about their wedding, a Hindustan Times source said, “Apart from actors, the wedding will be graced by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra. A few days ago, Ankita and Vicky personally met him at Raj Bhavan and invited him.”

The source also added that Ankita and Vicky's outfits for pheres will be put together by designer Manish Malhotra. “The actor plans to drop the usual bridal colours like red and pink and opt for a gold ensemble. The outfit also has a long netted trail to it,” said the source.

Ankita made her acting debut opposite Sushant with Pavitra Rishta. The two dated for six years before breaking up in 2016.