Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to tie the knot today; details inside

After two days of pre-wedding festivities, actor Ankita Lokhande and fiancé Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot today at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai. Much like the bachelorette, cocktail, haldi, mehendi and sangeet that saw many personalities from the television industry, the wedding day will also be a star-studded affair with Lokhande’s peers and friends from the film and television industries attending her D-Day.

A well-placed source tells us, “Apart from actors, the wedding will be graced by Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra. A few days ago, Ankita and Vicky personally met him at Raj Bhavan and invited him.”

The source adds that Lokhande and Jain’s phera outfits will be put together by designer Manish Malhotra. “The actor plans to drop the usual bridal colours like red and pink and opt for a gold ensemble. The outfit also has a long netted trail to it,” says the source. We have also learnt that the elaborate spread for guests will comprise different kinds of vegetarian cuisines.

The haldi ceremony that took place yesterday afternoon was an outdoor event. What stood out about the décor was the elaborate use of colourful floral buckets. Blue and white hued drapes created a canopy rendering a countryside vibe to the ceremony.

Rapper Badshaah and singer Aastha Gill performed at their sangeet that happened later in the night yesterday. Actor Kangana Ranaut was also a part of the ceremony.

At the engagement ceremony that took place Sunday evening, the title track from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Raabta (2017) played in the background. Lokhande also performed to Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do. She wore a long gown as she stood on a raised podium for her performance. The colours of her dress kept on changing as the song continued. After Jain put the ring on her finger, fireworks were lit. They later showed their rings to the audience as they stood on the stage.

Jain is a business from Bilaspur, Chattisgarh. As per reports, the duo met through common friends at a party and began dating in 2018. Though they kept their relationship under wraps initially, over the past two years, they have often been seen posting mushy pictures with each other.

