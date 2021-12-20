Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan reveals how her lie to mom Amrita Singh was once exposed by a journalist

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Sara Ali Khan said that she once lied to her mother Amrita Singh about where she was but ended up being exposed by a journalist.
Sara Ali Khan poses with mother Amrita Singh.
Published on Dec 20, 2021 07:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Sara Ali Khan came on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday with her Atrangi Re co-star Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai to promote the film. During her appearance on the show, she revealed how she once lied to her mother Amrita Singh about her whereabouts but was exposed because of a journalist.

“Ek baar maine apni mummy ko jhooth bola jo ki nahi bolna chahiye (Once I lied to my mother, which one shouldn’t). You mustn’t lie. Maine mummy ko bola ki main padosi ke ghar hoon lekin main local train leke Elphinstone Road chali gayi (I told my mother that I was going to the neighbour’s house and took the local train to Elphinstone Road),” she said.

When Kapil Sharma asked Sara the reason she travelled to Elphinstone Road, she winked and said that she went to meet another friend. The next morning, Amrita asked her where she was the previous day and she stuck to her story.

“Actually unko kisi journalist ne phone kiya tha aur bola, ‘Amrita ji, aapne apni beti ko itni achchi tarah se bring up kiya, she uses local train…’ (some journalist called my mother up and complimented her on how well she brought me up, and how I was taking the local train),” she said. The reporter also had a picture of her on the train.

Kapil asked Sara if that was the last time she kept Amrita in the dark about where she was or what she was doing. “Uske baad bhi ki lekin photos ab tak nahi chhape (No, but those photos didn’t get published). Thank God,” she said.

Sara will be seen opposite Akshay and Dhanush in Atrangi Re. The film is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on Christmas Eve (December 24).

