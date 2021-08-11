Sara Ali Khan's lookalike reacts to comparisons with humorous video, says 'our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar'

Actor Sara Ali Khan's lookalike is a K-pop fan but she is not from India. Taking to Instagram, the girl who goes by the handle Pwark Yiz shared a video recently, in which she addressed the comparisons she faces.

Pwark Yiz shared a video in which she wrote, "Answering frequently asked questions." In the video, the question that popped up was, "Are you Sara Ali Khan?" She replied, "Yes, this her k-pop stan account".

She captioned the post, "Who is your celebrity lookalike? I never knew who Sara Ali Khan was until this year when I've received a ton of comments that I look like her. It doesn't bother me at all that ppl comment it. I think ppl comment that we look alike bc our eyebrows and nose are kind of similar. I don't think we look THAT alike but I understand where ppl are coming from."

One person wrote in the comments section, "When I saw you for the first time I thought why Sara Ali Khan doing Kpop covers lmao." A few of them also commented, "Fun fact: this reel popped up just when my tv music channel started playing a song in which Sara Ali Khan is present," and "Hey Sara how u doin girl," and "I noticed today...I was thinking she looks like someone but who....today I got my answer."

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. Fans have regularly pointed out how similar Amrita and Sara look.

Last month, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan had shared a throwback picture featuring Sara and her mother and asked fans, via a poll, if they looked like sisters. Saba wrote, "Do they not look like sisters?"

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 reboot. It also starred actor Varun Dhawan. She will star next in Atrangi Re by Aanand L Rai, which also features actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.