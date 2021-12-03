Sara Ali Khan says Love Aaj Kal's failure shook her confidence, Aanand L Rai gave her a ‘chance’ with Atrangi Re

Sara Ali Khan said that the failure of Love Aaj Kal had shaken her confidence and it was director Aanand L Rai who helped her overcome it. The actor revealed she began working with the filmmaker on Atrangi Re two weeks after Love Aaj Kal released.

Love Aaj Kal marked Sara Ali Khan's third film since her debut. The actor starred alongside Kartik Aaryan and it was directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film was panned by critics and failed at the box office.

Speaking about the impact of the film's failure, Sara told Bollywood Hungama, “Atrangi Re came to me just after the release of Love Aaj Kal 2 which didn't get much love from the audience. After 2 weeks of Love Aaj Kal, I was on the sets of Atrangi Re and my confidence was not that high. Aanand Ji taught me how to be confident, Aanand Ji taught me how to love myself, Aanand Ji taught me how to love my character, Aanand gave me a new chance at a time I most needed it.”

“Aanand Ji taught me not to carry the baggage of failure or success with me and be present there at the moment and go out and play on the front foot and do my best. To do my best during action and cut, also knowing your dialect and dialogue well but also being present at the moment and reacting to what the environment is,” Sara added.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan says her bouncer ‘can never' push anyone after paparazzo fell down at recent event: ‘Can’t be his fault’

In Atrangi Re, Sara Ali Khan stars opposite Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The trailer was released last month and it showed Sara in a tangled relationship with both the actors.

Last week, Sara also appeared in the song Chaka Chak from the film. Set in a traditional Tamil household, Sara dances at the engagement function of Dhanush's character. Atrangi Re is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.