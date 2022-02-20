Sara Ali Khan says she is having 'lots of fun' while shooting with ‘pool, bungalow, sun’. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan gave a glimpse of her photoshoot on Instagram. Sharing a BTS video. Sara said that she is having “a lot of fun.”

Posting the video, Sara wrote, “Pool, bungalow and Sun. Sara is having lots of fun."

The video starts with Sara saying, “Pool, bungalow and sun, Sara is having lots of fun. Today is about listening to my mann and now I have to run." In the 3 minute and 3 second long video, Sara can be seen roaming around a bungalow, climbing stairs and doing a swimming pool photo shoot.

One fan commented on the video, “Jo sara se jale zara side se chale (Whoever is jealous of Sara can take the side road). ” Another one said, “This is amazing Sara.” While one wrote, “Damn. You legit look so much like your mother Amrita.”

Sara is the daughter of actor Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. The former couple also have a son together, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who is working with filmmaker Karan Johar as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re, starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Earlier this year, she was shooting in Indore for Laxman Utekar's upcoming film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet. The film also features Sharib Hashmi of The Family Man fame. Laxman Utekar is known for his films Mimi (2021) and Luka Chuppi (2019). Sara and Vicky recently announced they had wrapped the shoot for the film.

