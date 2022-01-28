Sara Ali Khan shares pics from Kashmir vacation with brother Ibrahim, says, 'Home is where brother is'

Having wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film opposite Vicky Kaushal in Indore, Sara Ali Khan seems to be in a mood for vacation. The actor shared a series of pictures and videos with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and other friends from Kashmir.

Sara shared the pictures and videos on her Instagram feed on Friday evening, captioning the post, "Home is where the brother is", adding a bunch of emojis at the end. In the first picture, Sara and Ibrahim are posing next to an SUV in heavy woollens with Sara sitting on the bonnet. Snow can be seen all around them. She geotagged the post as 'Jannat-e-Kashmir'.

Sara Ali Khan in one of the pictures she shared.

Sara and her friends building a snowman,

In other pictures Sara is seen building a snowman with her friends and posing with everyone in front of the snow-capped mountain peaks. In one of the posts she shared on her Instagram Stories, Sara noted that the temperature there was minus 7 degrees. In another video she gives a panoramic view of the snowy peaks from Kashmir, tagging it 'Paradise'.

Sara, Ibrahim, and their friends posing.

For the last few weeks, Sara had been shooting in Indore for Laxman Utekar's upcoming film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is said to be the sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on it yet. The film also features Sharib Hashmi of The Family Man fame. Laxman Utekar is known for his films Mimi (2021) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

Sara and Vicky recently announced they had wrapped the shoot for the film through social media posts and also posted pictures of their visit of the banks of the Narmada River nearby.

