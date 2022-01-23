Sara Ali Khan gets minor scare as light bulb explodes during her makeup session. Watch

Sara Ali Khan had a rather eventful start to her day on Sunday as the actor received a minor scare with a light bulb exploding in her vanity while she was getting her make-up done. Sara shared the video on her Instagram Stories on Sunday morning.

In the video, she can be seen getting her make-up done in preparation for a shoot. "Just ask Jeetu for nariyal-paani," she is heard telling someone off camera. As her make-up artiste finishes the touch ups and moves away, a loud pop is heard and a flash of light is seen in the video. The video immediately crashes with a beep.

Sara shared this video with the caption "Mornings like these," followed by three ghost emojis to signify that it was a scary experience. She also shared a lightbulb and explosion emoji to denote what happened. The actor tagged make-up artiste Aditya Sharma and producer Pooja Vijan in the story as well.

Sara is currently in Indore for Laxman Utekar's upcoming film along with Vicky Kaushal. Sara has been shooting in Indore for a few weeks now. The film has been reported to be a sequel to the Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Luka Chuppi but there is no official word on that so far.

During a break she got from shooting, Sara recently accompanied mom Amrita Singh to visit the famous Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in Ujjain. Sharing pictures from her visit there last weekend, Sara captioned them, "Maa aur Mahakal". In the pictures, Sara and Amrita can be seen inside the temple premises, wearing traditional Indian attire along with face masks.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh mask-up as they visit Mahakaleshwar temple, fan says ‘cutest mother daughter duo’

Laxman Utekar's film marks Sara's first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, in which she co-starred with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON