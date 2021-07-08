Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sara Ali Khan shares pic clicked by 'Akshay Kumar Sir' on Atrangi Re sets, fans are in love

Actor Sara Ali Khan has shared a new picture on Instagram and revealed it was clicked by Akshay Kumar. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Atrangi Re.

Sara Ali Khan has shared an unseen picture from the sets of Atrangi Re. Sara said that the photo was clicked by her co-star from the movie, Akshay Kumar.

In the photo, Sara Ali Khan is seen with no makeup and locks of hair falling on her face. Her face is bathed in warm light and is seen smiling ever so slightly. "Thought these days would never end #bts #atrangire: @akshaykumar sir," she wrote with the photo.

Sara's fans showered her with compliments. "So beautiful mam @saraalikhan95," wrote one. "WOW SO PRETTY YOU ARE," wrote another fan. "Wow u r the world best prettiest girl ever," read another comment.

Sara is teaming up with Aanand L Rai for the first time for Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Dhanush. On completing the show's shoot in March, Sara had shared multiple behind the scenes pictures with the crew.

Sharing the pictures, Sara said, "That’s a film wrap Ek saal baad (after one year) Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team."

Also read: Priyanka Chopra is 'just vibin' in her large sunglasses in new pics

Addressing Dhanush, Sara said, "thank you for always being helpful, motivating and inspiring. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner in this journey and yes thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could’ve avoided that indulgence during shoots)."

She also mentioned Akshay in her note, writing, "And thank you so much @akshaykumar sir for bringing so much love, laughter, energy and positivity on our set and sorry for stalking you for photos in all our costumes sir," she said.

