Sara Ali Khan shares throwback pic of mom Amrita Singh, their resemblance is uncanny

Earlier in the day, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a picture from his childhood. Now, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture of her mother, actor Amrita Singh. The Atrangi Re star shared a passport size photo of Amrita from her younger days. In what appears to be a government document, Amrita's photo is stuck on the sheet.

Amrita has put her signature underneath the picture. Surrounding the black-and-white picture are the veteran actor's personal details. Sara shared the picture with the words, 'Like a mom!?!?' and the sticker 'throwback' on the corner.

Sara Ali Khan shares a throwback picture of Amrita Singh.

When Sara made her debut, she was compared to Amrita owing to their similar features. Speaking about the comparison, she told Deccan Chronicle in 2019 that it will take her a long time to be compared to her mother as an actor. "I took a picture of me in purple lipstick and there was a picture of my mom thirty years ago in purple lipstick. It’s more of DNA and chance. I felt ‘wow we are doing the same thing’…. but I don’t know about acting. She is an extremely fine actor and it will take me a long time to be compared to her," she said.

Sara and Amrita share a close bond. Last month, the two stars were seen visiting Ajmer Sharif Dargah. At the time, Sara had shared pictures from their visit and wished fans 'Jumma Mubarak.' The two were seen sporting masks as they posed with a friend.

Sara is already four movies old. She last appeared in Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie was not well-received by critics. She will next appear in Atrangi Re, opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.