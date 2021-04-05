Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba shares his childhood photo, fans say, 'Taimur a carbon copy of his father'

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan has become quite an ace at sharing throwback pictures of her family members. On Monday, she shared Saif's boyhood picture with mother, actor Sharmila Tagore and dad, late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Sharing it, she wrote: "CHILDHOOD Saga....I Bhaijàan with parents # #amma #abba #parents #baby #saifalikhanpataudi #familylove #oldisgold #goodtimes #childhood #oldphoto #classic #memoriesforlife #monday #mood #shared #picoftheday." The picture shows Saif, about the same age as his son Taimur Ali Khan is today, in his dad's arms as Sharmila smiles indulgently.

Fans soon saw similarities between Saif and Taimur. One fan wrote: "Masha Allah Taimur a carbon copy of his father." Another said: "Taimoor like him." A third person said: "Taimur copy paste." A fourth person said: "Taimur is his xerox."

At another time, she shared a picture of the three siblings - Saif, Soha Ali Khan and herself - with her actor mom Sharmila and written: "FRAMED with LOVE Family pictures are the BEST. Childhood memories.."

A lot of Saba's throwback pictures are of her nieces Inaaya Naumi Kemmuand Sara Ali Khan and nephews - Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sharing one with Inaaya and Taimur when both were really tiny, she had written: "BOTH My Jaans. What I wonder..am i saying to the man at the back ..?....I'll hold them both, gimme Tim?? Looks it!! Though How I'd manage I have no clue!! #lol Doesn't stop me .. love them loads!!!!! What would U say...or think I might be saying..?"

Likewise, she had shared pictures of Ibrahim, as a small boy and then as a grown-up young lad and wrote: "The PAST... IBRAHIM... Photographer: #ME The aunt couldn't resist .. babysitting and capturing the essence of my babies. As much today as back then... Love em . ALL."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON