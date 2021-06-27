Sara Ali Khan smiles for aunt Saba Ali Khan in childhood pic: 'I love this brat'

Actor Sara Ali Khan has received yet another love-filled Instagram post from her aunt, Saba Ali Khan. Saba took to Instagram on early Sunday morning to share an old photo of Sara.

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen in a white top, her tongue sticking out, as she made a goofy face for the camera. Sharing the photo, Saba Ali Khan wrote, "When I said....Sara Smile ! Sara....decided ...this was "better" !! Uff. Lol ...I LOVE this brat. Loads," Saba captioned her post.





Sara's fans also loved seeing her as a kid. "She is just too adorable," wrote one. "Thank you for sharing these beautiful memories with us mam," wrote another. "My daughter does the same, in front of camera she tries to be the best poser lol ..haha Sara too tried to be the best poser here I think," read another comment.

Sara is the daughter of Saba's brother, Saif Ali Khan and actor Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita also have a son, Ibrahim. Later, they decided to end their marriage. Years after that, Saif got married to actor Kareena Kapoor, with whom he had two sons.

Apart from these four, Saba also has another niece, her sister Soha Ali Khan's daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. She made an appearance in another one of Saba's posts.

The second post was a video of all the kids from when they were babies. There is a picture of Sara posing with her brother Ibrahim and another of Inaaya sitting in her father Kunal Kemmu's lap. The third photo showed Kareena and Saif planting a kiss on Taimur's cheeks.

Recently, Saba had also shared a handwritten note that was sent to her by Kareena Kapoor in 2011. She shared a video with the caption, "Remember when…" and closed in on the text of the note. "Dear Saba, will be great knowing you… Love and luck always… Kareena," the note read. She tagged Kareena and added the hashtags, 'flashback Friday' and '2011'.