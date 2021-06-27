Divyanka Tripathi to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma? Here's her response

Divyanka Tripathi has refuted rumours of being offered a role in popular comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Divyanka became a household name with shows Yeh Hain Mohabbatein and Banoo Main Teri Dulhann.

Over past few days, internet was abuzz with rumours that Divyanka Tripathi has been approached for the role of Dayaben. The character is a favourite with the masses and was played by Disha Vakani for many years.

Divyanka told a leading daily, "That's how rumours are, mostly baseless and non-factual. It's a fabulous show with a great fan following but I don't think I'll be keen on doing it. I am looking for a fresh concept and new challenge."





It has been more than three years since Disha was last seen on the show as Dayaben. She has been on indefinite maternity leave since 2017. Rumours have been rife about her return and even walking out of the show, but no official confirmation has been made yet.

Divyanaka recently returned from Cape Town, where she was shooting for adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show will also see Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Abhinav Shukla and Mahekk Chahal as participants.

Divyanka has been sharing pictures from her shoot as well. Recently, she was trolled for not wearing dupatta on one of her appearance on the TV show, Crime Patrol. A user had asked her on social media, “Crime petrol episode me aap dupataa kyu nahi pahanati hai (Why don't you wear dupatta on episodes of Crime Patrol)?”, to which she replied, “Taaki aap jaise bin dupatte ki ladkiyon ko bhi izzat se dekhne ki aadat dalein (so that people like you may respect girls without a dupatta as well)!”