KRK says 'deedi' Kangana Ranaut's film on Indira Gandhi, Emergency, will be her '12th flop in a row'

Actor and self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan has made predictions for Kangana Ranaut's next film. Kangana recently started work on Emergency, which is based on late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

KRK said in a tweet on Sunday that Emergency will be a flop like Madhur Bhandarkar's Indu Sarkar. "Director #MadhurBhandarkar made film #InduSarkar on #IndiraGandhi and emergency, Aur Kutta Bhi Dekhne Nahi Gaya (Not even a dog watched it)! Now Deedi #KanganaRanaut is making film on the same subject. Means she wants to make 12th flop in the row. Her last 11 films are super flop," he tweeted.

Kangana has starred in 10 films since Queen, which raked in about ₹100 crore at the box office. Her 2015 movie Tanu Weds Manu Returns minted ₹243 crore and has been Kangana's biggest hit yet.

Kangana Ranaut had announced earlier last week that she will be the one directing Emergency. She wrote in a post on the Koo app, "Pleased to wear Director's hat again, after working on Emergency for more than a year I finally figured no one can direct it better than me, collaborating with fabulous writer Ritest Shah, even if it means sacrificing on various acting assignments I am determined to do it, my excitement is high this is going to be a tremendous journey, my leap to another league #Emergency #Indira."

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana added, "Yes. This is going to be my second directorial. Even though I wanted another film, which I am also ready with, as my second directorial. But, it so happened that I was very keen to bring Indira Gandhi's story which has never been brought to screen. I was very eager to bring it to screen. I am very happy to be the director of this film. Looking forward to bringing the iconic story to the silver screen."

She had previously co-directed her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

On Saturday, Kangana also shared a video on her Instagram Stories and wrote with it, "What made a timid woman most powerful dictator of recent history." She was referring to Indira Gandhi and The Emergency imposed by her in 1975.