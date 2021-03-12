Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi, breaks into fits of laughter. Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan struggled to keep a straight face as she posed for the paparazzi at a shoot in Juhu, Mumbai. She fielded compliments and commands as she tried to maintain a steely expression.

Sara was photographed wearing a chrome bustier and a red skirt, as she pouted for photos on Friday. While she posed, the photographers yelled instructions at her. "All good?" she asked someone off-camera and broke into laughter.

"Atrangi ka wait kar rahe hain hum (We're waiting for Atrangi)," a photographer said, making a reference to Sara's upcoming film, directed by Aanand L Rai and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara, the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, recently shared pictures from her brother Ibrahim's birthday bash. While the first post featured her father and brother, the second featured her friends.

Sara made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput. She followed it up with a supporting role in Simmba, and the poorly received Love Aaj Kal. Her latest release was Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.

She was asked in a recent interview if she had any tips for Ibrahim as he prepares for his acting debut. She told ETimes, “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”