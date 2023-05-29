Sara Ali Khan on her Cannes appearance: 'It's important to promote Indianness'

After making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Sara Ali Khan is back and busy travelling the country for the promotions of her upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She has now talked about her Cannes visit and how she focussed on her “Indianness” at the film festival. Also read: Tere Vaaste: Vicky Kaushal promises to bring stars for Sara Ali Khan in new song from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Sara Ali Khan wore a panelled lehenga for her Cannes debut.

Sara Ali Khan wore a beige and white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga with two dupattas for her debut walk on the Cannes red carpet. She also wore a white saree like a gown from the same designer duo, a strapless black Moschino gown and a shimmery tassle Rachel Gilbert gown for her other appearances in Cannes.

Talking about her Cannes appearances, Sara told PTI in an interview, “I think it's important to promote 'Indianness'. We are such a culturally rich country. We have so many languages, emotions and so much depth and I'm proud to be able to talk about it on a global platform.”

She added, "I was invited by the Indian pavilion (at Cannes) and I was also invited by the Red Sea Film Festival people who invited me there to celebrate women both behind the camera and in front of the camera." The actor said the three words that define her as an individual are -- 'woman', 'actor' and 'Indian'. "I got to represent all these aspects," she added.

Sara during her Cannes debut

While talking to the paparazzi during her Cannes debut, Sara had said, "It's (outfit) a traditional and modern Indian handmade design by Abu and Sandeep (Khosla). I've always been proud of my Indianness. It embodies who I am, it's fresh, it's modern and also has traditional roots."

All about Sara's Cannes lehenga

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla had said about Sara's Cannes lehenga, “Sara Ali Khan made her Cannes debut in an exquisite hand-embroidered multi-panel skirt. The intricate shadow work embroidery, adorning each unique panel, showcases a mesmerizing calendar of designs from our archives of couture down the years. Sara's ensemble is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, with a resplendent blouse with intricate work in crystals, pearls, and resham work. Adding to the allure, the ensemble features two drapes in tulle—an enchanting one-shoulder drape and a long head veil. Both drapes boast the finest shadow work, with the head veil embellished with tiny shadow dots and intricate borders."

(With PTI and ANI inputs)

