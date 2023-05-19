After Cannes, Sara Ali Khan wins over Red Sea film festival gala in shimmery gown. See pics

After making her Cannes debut in a lehenga, Sara Ali Khan headed to the Red Sea International Film Festival. She has now shared pictures of herself in a shimmery gown as she posed as an honouree at the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala in association with Vanity Fair. She looked stunning in the Rachel Gilbert gown with her hair tied in a loose bun and little jewellery. Also read: Sara Ali Khan reacts to people comparing her to grandma Sharmila Tagore after saree look at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Sara Ali Khan posing at a gala on the sidelines of the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Sharing her pictures, she wrote on Instagram, “Sorry for the spam. Feeling too Glam. Seeing this clear water- Sara nearly swam. But then decided against it- only for my gram fam.”

One of the pictures also shows her posing at the gala with other influential women from the Arab, Africa and Asia including Razane Jammal, Fatima AlBanawi, Mohammed Al Turki, Simone Marchetti, Tara Emad, Mila Al Zahrani and Jade Osiberu .

The Red Sea International Film Festival hosted the first 'Celebration of Women in Cinema' Gala this week to celebrate visionary female talent both on and behind the camera from around the world. Sara represented India at the gathering that plays an important role in ensuring women's stories are showcased to as many people as possible while empowering a new generation of talent.

On being among the women at the event, she said, "I feel very very privileged. I'm a very proud Indian and I'm a very proud girl so I think that it's lovely that I can come here to this international forum and celebrate my Indianess and my Womanhood. While that's definitely a huge part of my identity, I think that in cinema gender doesn't matter, nationality doesn't matter. We all come together to tell stories honestly and I'm happy to be here with these lovely ladies that are here to celebrate that."

This week, Sara made her Cannes debut in a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga. Her second appearance was in a white saree with black details. Her makeup and hair were compared to her actor grandmother, Sharmila Tagore.

Before flying to France, Sara unveiled the trailer of her upcoming romantic-comedy, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. She stars opposite Vicky Kaushal in the film. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and two more Hindi films in her kitty.

