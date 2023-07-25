Sara Ali Khan travels to Kashmir on spiritual trip, shares post as she plays with children

Actor Sara Ali Khan has treated her fans with a glimpse of her spiritual trip to Kashmir. On Monday, the Gaslight actor posted some pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, Sara can be seen offering prayers. She also dropped some videos from the trip. (Also Read | Sara Ali Khan trends on Twitter for her visit to Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath)

Sara shares post from Kashmir

Sara Ali Khan went to Kashmir and sought blessings.

In one of the videos, she can be seen spending time with children in a tent. In the second video, she can be seen playing with a little child inside the pool. In a photo, Sara sat outdoors at night. She was also seen in a sweatshirt and denims as she posed amid the greenery. Along with the post, she wrote a small note, “Q: Where and How can we find peace? A: Everywhere. Just look within.”

Fans praise Sara

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt comments. A person wrote, “There is a lot this generation has to learn from you. You are a rarity. Humble and human.” A comment read, “You are absolutely adorable and the most down-to-earth star kid. No attitude at all. It feels so good to see you nicely interacting with people wherever you go.”

Sara went to Amarnath Yatra recently

Recently, Sara shared a glimpse of her Amarnath Yatra. The video was accompanied by the song Namo Namo from her debut movie Kedarnath. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Jai Baba Barfani."

Sara's projects

Sara was recently seen with Vicky Kaushal in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which did decent business at the box office. Her upcoming projects include Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. Billed as an anthology, the film also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in lead roles.

Metro In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the famous song In Dino from Life in a Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak alongside Karisma Kapoor in the pipeline.

