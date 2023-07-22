Sara Ali Khan trends on Twitter for her visit to Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath

Actor Sara Ali Khan posted an Instagram Reel on Saturday, of her visiting the Baba Barfani Mandir in Amarnath. She can be seen in a blue tracksuit with a white cap during her yatra to the Amarnath temple. She's also seen ringing the temple bell at the entrance and posing with a trishul (trident) while covering her head with a dupatta. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath yatra in Kashmir amid tight security. Watch) Sara Ali Khan visits an Amarnath temple

What Sara posted

Sara wrote in the caption along with her Reel, “Jai Baba Barfani,” along with emojis of joining hands, a mountain and a trident. The Reel showed her on her way to the Amarnath temple in the valley. She is seen saying in the video, “Namaste darshako. Humari Amarnath yatra ab prarambh ho chuki hai. Bahut sare yatri aaye hain darshan karne. Wo rahi Amarnath ki gufa. Toh chalo karte hain humari yatra bhi. Thank you ji” (Greetings viewers. Our Amarnath trip has started. There are a lot of devotees here. There's the Amarnath cave. So let's start our journey too). She followed it up with the chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev.'

In the background, ‘Namo Namo,’ Amit Trivedi's song from Sara's debut film Kedarnath can be heard too. In Abhishek Kapoor's 2018 romantic film, she played a Hindu devotee in the pilgrim state of Kedarnath and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput played a Muslim pitthu (flunky) who escorts her to the temple.

Reactions to Sara's Amarnath trip

While many praised Sara for her secular beliefs, some quarters pointed out how it was a publicity stunt. A Twitter user posted Sara's Reel on Twitter and wrote, “Sara Ali Khan visited Baba Barfani Amarnath ji. And gave another chance to the so called secular Abduls to hate her. Now his Instagram is full of hateful comments and abuses. Long live secularism.”

When another commented “Movie promotion ke liye kar rahee hai..” (she's doing it to promote her movie), the user replied, “Koi movie ni arahi uski. Aur koi crew nahi hai. Wo har jyotirling ke darshan karne jati rehti hai. Koi movie ho ya na ho (She visits and worships every Jyotirling, whether there's a movie coming up or not).”

Another user tweeted, “She knows the market really well," whereas an Instagram user commented on her Reel, “She is a daughter of interfaith and I like for the fact that she respects both equally and is not biased, she is blessed. It's not easy to mentally balance between 2 faiths. In Islam yes we only believe in Allah and no one. But as conflicting as it is, the fact that she has faith just pure faith and she is committed that's the main thing.”

