Sara Ali Khan reacts to chatter around her temple visits: Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega toh...

Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions took her around the country, but for the actor, that isn’t something new. She has always been spotted visiting various religious places, right from Ajmer Sharif dargah, to Kedarnath, to more recently Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Temple in Mumbai.

We ask her about the buzz around it, and the actor is far from being bothered if she even gets trolled. “People are in the habit of it, whatever entertains them. I don’t mind. What’s important is that my work needs to speak. Finally after ZHZB I hashtag myself, and see articles talking about my songs, chemistry with Vicky, box office numbers, people are appreciating my film. So if every third person is trolling me, I don’t mind. Provided the work I do for the audiences does not go unnoticed, this is background noise,” she smiles.

She adds that the buzz won’t prevent her from expressing her devotion. “Aapko achha lagega, toh theek hai, nahi lagega, toh aisa nahi hai ki nahi jaaungi! It is my personal choice,” she says.

