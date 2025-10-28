Rupali Ganguly folds hand to request paparazzi to not film Satish Shah’s widow Madhu: ‘Kaki ka mat lo’

A prayer meet for Satish Shah was held in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by his close friends and family members who came together to pay their respects. During the gathering, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor Rupali Ganguly was seen requesting the photographers not to film Satish Shah’s widow, Madhu Shah, who is battling Alzheimer’s disease. Rupali Ganguly was seen urging photographers to lower their cameras when Madhu Shah leaves the prayer meet.

Rupali Ganguly’s emotional request to paparazzi

The prayer meet for Satish Shah was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai, where several names from the film industry came together to pay their final respects. Among those in attendance were Rakesh Roshan, David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonu Nigam, Johny Lever, and Poonam Dhillon.

Madhu was seen arriving at the prayer meet, accompanied with several other women, seemingly her friends and family members. Later, as she was leaving the venue, Rupali Ganguly was seen folding her hands and politely requesting photographers not to capture visuals of Madhu.

“Aap se ek request… Madhu kaki ka mat lo… Please please (We have one request to make. Please don’t capture Madhu kaki),” Rupali is heard saying in the video with folded hands.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai creator JD Majethia is also seen in the video making the same request.

Rupali was later seen urging photographers to lower their cameras when Madhu leaves the prayer meet. “Please neche karlo. Unko jaane do, hum log yahin han (Please lower your cameras. Let her go. We are here only),” Rupali added.

Satish Shah no more

Satish Shah died of renal failure in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 74. The actor collapsed while having lunch at his Mumbai residence, his manager revealed. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital but could not be revived. His funeral took place on Sunday in Mumbai, where his family and colleagues from the film industry gathered to bid him a final farewell.

After his death, actor Sachin Pilgaonkar in an interview with News18, Sachin revealed that Satish underwent a kidney transplant "as he wanted to extend his life" so that he could take care of his Madhu, who is suffering from Alzheimer’s.