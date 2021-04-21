Sardar Ka Grandson trailer: Arjun wants to shift an entire house from Lahore to Amritsar to fulfill Neena Gupta's wishes

The trailer of Sardar ka Grandson landed online Wednesday afternoon. The Netflix original also features Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari and John Abraham in prominent roles. The film is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

The trailer opens with Arjun explaining the technical term of structural relocation, wherein an entire house is moved from one place to another. The shifting is likened to bringing a "container of ghee, from village to the town". When he is made fun of, Arjun talks of the 'great Punjabis' who, as he says, "would like to dry their towels on moon, if given a chance".

The story then moves to Neena Gupta. Currently in Amritsar, she wants to visit Lahore and go to her home that she had set up with her husband. Despite all efforts, she is denied permission. Arjun then decided to get her house to her, if she cannot go to it. Aditi seems to be playing younger Neena, and John is her husband.

Calling it personal, and a "delectable mix" of her attachment to her grandparents and her childhood home, the director said in a press statement, "It celebrates the unconditional love between grandparents and grandchildren."

“This is the first time that I’m playing a character like this. A lot of effort was put into honing the way Sardar talked, looked, and reacted to situations. Sardar Ka Grandson is a joyous ride filled with mixed emotions which will make the audience smile, and also leave a tear or two in their eyes. I just wanted everyone to watch this film with their family and have a great time," Neena had said.

Arjun also said, “Sardar Ka Grandson is an emotional film with a strong message. This will be a perfect family viewing experience - for all! Being a part of the film with such an amazing ensemble cast was a very pleasant experience and shooting with them never felt like work. The experience constantly helped me learn and grow. I can't wait for the audience to see this sweet relationship between a grandmother and her grandson, which has never been portrayed in this manner.”

Also read: Angelina says 'change in family situation' after Brad Pitt split impacted career

The film also features Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and Kumud Mishra in important roles.