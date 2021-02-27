Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh join Neena Gupta for Sardar Ka Grandson. See first look pics
- Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
Netflix announced their new film, Sardar Ka Grandson and have shared first look images of the lead cast, Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh. Neena's looks are very different from what we have seen her as so far. She plays the Sardar while Arjun is her grandson.
Neena plays an old woman in the film and one of the pictures show her pampering her grandson. Another one shows Neena in a close-up.
Sardar Ka Grandson is set to premiere this summer on Netflix. It also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth. The film showcases the journey of a US-return grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, is a fun-loving matriarch of a large, warm family based in Punjab.
Playing the role of the grandmother, Sardar, Neena Gupta said in a press statement, “This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It's the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfill my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it!”
Arjun added, “Working alongside such a talented ensemble cast was an enriching experience for me. We are hoping that the story will resonate with people across the globe with the raw & real emotions that it shows through a loving grandmother-son relationship.”
Sardar Ka Grandson is directed by Kaashvie Nair, written by Anuja Chauhan and is produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series.
Also read: When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip
Last seen in Netflix's Masaba Masaba, Neena will also be seen in a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, and in the sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.
Arjun, on the other hand, has Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar slated for theatrical release next month. He will also be seen in Bhoot Police.
