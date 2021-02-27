IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neena Gupta remembers the time when she and her husband followed daughter Masaba to Goa
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
bollywood

Neena Gupta remembers the time when she and her husband followed daughter Masaba to Goa

  • Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:44 AM IST

Actor Neena Gupta has often shared how protective she has been towards her daughter, Masaba Gupta. In a recent revelation, Neena said that she could not allow Masaba to go to Goa for a trip with friends and followed her all the way there.

Speaking on Bingo Comedy Adda, Neena Gupta said, “When Masaba wanted to go to Goa for the first time with her friends, I told my husband I was not comfortable with the idea, but he convinced me to let her go. My only condition was that my husband and I go to Goa during the same time. Masaba was in North Goa while on her insistence, me and my husband stayed in South Goa. Two days into the trip and I get a call from Masaba, she was crying as she had fallen sick, and wanted to come to us.” The comedy show is set to premiere Sunday evening.

The actor was recently seen, playing a version of herself on Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. Masaba made her acting debut with the Netflix original.

Neena's upcoming project, Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson was also announced Saturday morning. Speaking about the Arjun Kapoor-starrer directed by Kaashivie Nair, Neena said in a press statement, “This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It's the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfil my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it!”

Also read: Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves, Disha, sister Krishna are in awe

Neena will also be seen in a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, and in the sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
actor neena gupta neena gupta masaba gupta neena gupta daughter

Related Stories

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating.
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating.
bollywood

Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves, Disha, sister Krishna are in awe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • Disha Patani is in awe of rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff's dancing abilities. Sister Krishna Shroff agrees too. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla enjoy dancing together.(Instagram)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shares dance video with husband Abhinav Shukla

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Check out the latest video from Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in which she is seen dancing with her husband Abhinav Shukla, to a folk song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The internet has found Aishwarya Rai's lookalike in a Pakistani woman.
The internet has found Aishwarya Rai's lookalike in a Pakistani woman.
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Fans of Aishwarya Rai were shocked to find how similar Pakistani woman Aamna Imran looks to the actor. Check out her pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 22 years ago.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ajay Devgn last worked together in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 22 years ago.
bollywood

Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:57 PM IST
  • A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.
Kareena Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor were both born in September in the same year and were named by grandfather Raj Kapoor.
bollywood

Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor was reportedly named Siddhima by her late grandfather Raj Kapoor, in order to rhyme with her cousin Riddhima, who was born six days before the actor's birthday during the Ganpati festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta plays an old woman.(Netflix)
Neena Gupta plays an old woman.(Netflix)
bollywood

Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:33 PM IST
  • Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
Neena Gupta and her daughter Masaba Gupta in Masaba Masaba.
bollywood

When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:44 AM IST
  • Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to Jameela Jamil's tweet about her.
bollywood

Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Actor Priyanka Chopra was left laughing at Jameela Jamil's response to a person on Twitter who got confused between the two.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
Hrithik Roshan reaches the Crime Branch office. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Hrithik Roshan visited the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at Mumbai commissioner's office on Saturday to record his statement in the complaint he had filed against Kangana Ranaut in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Ajay to shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Priyanka earns praise from Russo brothers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:27 AM IST
From Ajay Devgn beginning the shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi from today to Russo Brothers praising Priyanka Chopra, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani.
Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt in Taekwondo

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 10:04 AM IST
  • Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo. See her post here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fardeen Khan is expected to make his acting comeback soon.
Fardeen Khan is expected to make his acting comeback soon.
bollywood

Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 AM IST
Director Anees Bazmee, who is ready with the script for No Entry sequel, has said Fardeen Khan has expressed his desire in making a comeback.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Choreographer-director Farah Khan.
Choreographer-director Farah Khan.
bollywood

Farah Khan: 'At times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • Speaking at a comedy show, Farah Khan says her friends often 'put her to work' as soon as she enters parties, asking her to render a few dance steps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at an eatery.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha at an eatery.
bollywood

Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal a 'progressive and equal partner'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:57 AM IST
  • Richa Chadha has said that she has found an equal partner in boyfriend Ali Fazal who cooks well, works out with her and is progressive.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.
Aaliyah Kashyap is the daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and film editor Aarti Bajaj.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah for calling out harassers

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:05 AM IST
  • Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah received support from her Insta-fam after she wrote about receiving hate comments for a recent post, in which she shared pictures of herself in lingerie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
Actor Pranutan is the daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.
bollywood

Pranutan: What can I do if people want to believe in masala stories about nepotism, and not the truth

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl, says everybody in showbiz has their own journey, even if a film is produced for them by family members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actors Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sardar Ka Grandson that is set for a summer release on Netflix.
Actors Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor in a still from Sardar Ka Grandson that is set for a summer release on Netflix.
bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Actors Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta, who star in the upcoming direct-to-Netflix release Sardar Ka Grandson, talk about collaborating for the second time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac