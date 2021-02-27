Neena Gupta remembers the time when she and her husband followed daughter Masaba to Goa
- Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
Actor Neena Gupta has often shared how protective she has been towards her daughter, Masaba Gupta. In a recent revelation, Neena said that she could not allow Masaba to go to Goa for a trip with friends and followed her all the way there.
Speaking on Bingo Comedy Adda, Neena Gupta said, “When Masaba wanted to go to Goa for the first time with her friends, I told my husband I was not comfortable with the idea, but he convinced me to let her go. My only condition was that my husband and I go to Goa during the same time. Masaba was in North Goa while on her insistence, me and my husband stayed in South Goa. Two days into the trip and I get a call from Masaba, she was crying as she had fallen sick, and wanted to come to us.” The comedy show is set to premiere Sunday evening.
The actor was recently seen, playing a version of herself on Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. Masaba made her acting debut with the Netflix original.
Neena's upcoming project, Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson was also announced Saturday morning. Speaking about the Arjun Kapoor-starrer directed by Kaashivie Nair, Neena said in a press statement, “This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It's the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfil my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it!”
Also read: Tiger Shroff shows off his deft dance moves, Disha, sister Krishna are in awe
Neena will also be seen in a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, and in the sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya Rai's fans find her lookalike in this Pakistani woman. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Devgn joins Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, see first pic from set
- A picture of Ajay Devgn on the set of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared online. Also in the picture is director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Did you know Kareena Kapoor was named Siddhima to rhyme with cousin Riddhima?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neena Gupta is unrecognisable in Sardar Ka Grandson first look, see pics
- Neena Gupta plays an old woman and Arjun Kapoor is her grandson in the Kaashivie Nair film Sardar Ka Grandson that premiers on Netflix soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Neena Gupta and her husband followed daughter Masaba on her Goa trip
- Neena Gupta has said she did not want Masaba to go to Goa with friends. The senior actor also went to Goa and stayed separately, only to receive a call from her daughter as she cried.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka laughs after person confuses Jameela Jamil with her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik reaches Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay to shoot for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Priyanka earns praise from Russo brothers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena Tandon is proud mom as daughter Rasha gets black belt in Taekwondo
- Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram to show off daughter Rasha Thadani's achievement, as she teenager earned her blackbelt in Taekwondo. See her post here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fardeen Khan may star in No Entry sequel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farah Khan: 'At times I feel, I am working at my friends’ parties'
- Speaking at a comedy show, Farah Khan says her friends often 'put her to work' as soon as she enters parties, asking her to render a few dance steps.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha calls Ali Fazal a 'progressive and equal partner'
- Richa Chadha has said that she has found an equal partner in boyfriend Ali Fazal who cooks well, works out with her and is progressive.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaaferi are 'proud' of Aaliyah for calling out harassers
- Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah received support from her Insta-fam after she wrote about receiving hate comments for a recent post, in which she shared pictures of herself in lingerie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan: What can I do if people want to believe in masala stories about nepotism, and not the truth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXCLUSIVE: Love the way Neena ji carries herself, says her Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Arjun Kapoor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox