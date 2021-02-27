Neena Gupta remembers the time when she and her husband followed daughter Masaba to Goa

Actor Neena Gupta has often shared how protective she has been towards her daughter, Masaba Gupta. In a recent revelation, Neena said that she could not allow Masaba to go to Goa for a trip with friends and followed her all the way there.

Speaking on Bingo Comedy Adda, Neena Gupta said, “When Masaba wanted to go to Goa for the first time with her friends, I told my husband I was not comfortable with the idea, but he convinced me to let her go. My only condition was that my husband and I go to Goa during the same time. Masaba was in North Goa while on her insistence, me and my husband stayed in South Goa. Two days into the trip and I get a call from Masaba, she was crying as she had fallen sick, and wanted to come to us.” The comedy show is set to premiere Sunday evening.

The actor was recently seen, playing a version of herself on Netflix’s Masaba Masaba. Masaba made her acting debut with the Netflix original.

Neena's upcoming project, Netflix's Sardar Ka Grandson was also announced Saturday morning. Speaking about the Arjun Kapoor-starrer directed by Kaashivie Nair, Neena said in a press statement, “This is a heartwarming story filled with lots of emotions and laughter. It's the perfect family watch as you embark on a journey with my grandson as he fights all odds to fulfil my last wish. This is the first time I am playing a character like this one and I am excited to see how the audience reacts to it!”

Neena will also be seen in a film called Gwalior, with Gajraj Rao, and in the sports drama 83, in which she plays mother to Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev.

