Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sargun Mehta says Aamir Khan 'could've done better' with his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, but praises his hard work
bollywood

Sargun Mehta says Aamir Khan 'could've done better' with his Punjabi in Laal Singh Chaddha, but praises his hard work

Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta has said Aamir Khan “could have done better” with his Punjabi accent in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.
Sargun Mehta on Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
Published on Jul 08, 2022 03:24 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta has reacted to Aamir Khan's Punjabi accent in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. While Sargun praised Aamir for his versality in films, she added that he ‘could've done better’ with the Punjabi accent. Sargun's film Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya was released on Friday. Also Read: Aamir Khan says he's 'disappointed' with Ravi Shastri's review of his cricket skills: 'Maybe you've not watched Lagaan'

Adapted by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis` Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Laal Singh Chaddha will reportedly unfold some of India`s historic events as seen through the eyes of a man.

During a recent interview with India.com, when Sargun was asked about Aamir's accent in Laal Singh Chaddha, she said, "If Aamir Khan would have said in pure Punjabi, nobody could have understood. If the superstar next does a Bengali film and use too much of Bengali words, then we’ll be not able to understand it.”

Sargun added, “Aamir sir is not a Punjabi and he has taken up a role. Actors are supposed to take versatile roles. I can say that he could have done a bit better but jitna bhi unhone kia hain bahot kaam and mehnat lagti hain sirf utna karne mein bhi (Whatever he has done in the film, it takes a lot to get the results. He has worked really hard).”

RELATED STORIES

Last year, Sargun shared on her Instagram handle that she has commenced the shooting of Mission Cinderella in UK. Apart from Sargun, the film will also star Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh and Chandrachur Singh. Mission Cinderella is an official remake of the critically-acclaimed Tamil movie Ratsasan.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
punjabi film punjabi film industry sargun mehta aamir khan productions aamir khan laal singh chaddha
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP