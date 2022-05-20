Aamir Khan says he's 'disappointed' with Ravi Shastri's review of his cricket skills: 'Maybe you've not watched Lagaan'

Last month, Aamir Khan shared a video of himself playing cricket with the crew of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. In the video, Aamir asked the crew if he could get selected for the IPL. On Thursday, former cricketer Ravi Shastri responded to Aamir's question, saying that he (Aamir) needs to work on his foot work and most teams might take him. Now, Aamir has responded to Ravi's comment and has said that ‘any team would be lucky to have me'. Also Read: Aamir Khan gets Ravi Shastri's approval for IPL gig on video of actor playing cricket: 'Should get into most teams'

On Friday, Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram handle shared a new clip of himself playing cricket. The video was captioned, “When the boss demands, you deliver. #AamirKhan has begun working on his footwork. @ravishastriofficial toh selection pakka samjhe na (So my selection is final)?”

In the video, Aamir can be heard saying, "Ravi I am a little disappointed that you (Ravi Shastri) did not like my footwork. Maybe you have not watched Lagaan. Do watch it again. Any team would be lucky to have me. Recommend me properly. It will be fun. You wanted footwork right, see this.”

Last month, Aamir shared a video of himself playing cricket with the film's crew. He later asks his team, "IPL mein chance hai kya (Do I have a chance to make it to IPL teams)?"

Recently, Star Sports shared a clip where the anchor is seen asking Ravi Shastri if Aamir has a chance in IPL. To this, Ravi replied, "He looks good in the nets. Probably, he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams." Ravi played for India from 1981-92, representing the country in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs. After his retirement in 1994, he became a commentator, before being appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2017-21.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir in 2017 Secret Superstar and was an assistant production manager on his 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The film brings back the trio of Aamir, Kareena and Mona Singh after their 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. It also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reportedly have cameo appearances in the film.

