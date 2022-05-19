Aamir Khan gets Ravi Shastri's approval for IPL gig on video of actor playing cricket: 'Should get into most teams'

Last month, a video of actor Aamir Khan playing cricket was doing rounds on the internet. The clip was a promotional video for the new song of his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Now, former cricketer amd coach Ravi Shastri has given his expert opinion about Aamir's cricket skills based on the video. Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha new song Main Ki Kaaran out, poster offers closest Forrest Gump likeness yet

In the video, which was originally posted by Aamir Khan Productions' Instagram handle, Aamir is seen playing cricket with the film's crew. He later asks his team, "IPL mein chance hai kya (Do I have a chance to make it to IPL teams)?"

Recently, Star Sports shared a clip where the anchor is seen asking Ravi Shastri if Aamir has a chance in IPL. To this, Ravi replied, "He looks good in the nets. Probably, he needs to spend some time on his footwork. But should get into most teams." Ravi Shastri played for India from 1981-92, representing the country in 80 Tests and 150 ODIs. After retirement, he became a commentator, before being appointed as the head coach of the Indian cricket team from 2017-21.

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir in 2017 Secret Superstar and was an assistant production manager on 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. The film brings back the trio of Aamir, Kareena and Mona Singh after their 2009 blockbuster, 3 Idiots. It also marks actor Naga Chaitanya's debut in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reportedly have cameo appearances in the film.

The film had been in the making for fourteen years. It was delayed multiple times due to various reasons, including the Covid-19 pandemic. It is now set to release

