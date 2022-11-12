Sarika Sanjot: Both story and subsidy are good enough reason to shoot in UP

Director Sarika Sanjot shot her debut film in Varanasi and has again zeroed in on her home state, Uttar Pradesh for the next two films. The filmmaker shares that both the scripts have been locked and will go on floors one after another.

Director Sarika Sanjot shot her debut film in Varanasi and has again zeroed in on her home state, Uttar Pradesh for the next two films. The filmmaker shares that both the scripts have been locked and will go on floors one after another.

“I am from Ghaziabad so I know this belt very well. My debut feature film Kahani Rubberband Ki, with Avika Gor, Pratik Gandhi and Manish Raisinghan, was shot in Varanasi which released in theatres a month back. Now, I have two projects ready to roll — social-drama Mardo Ke Liye Nished Hain that I have written and suspense-thriller Sanniveshanam (Sanskrit word meaning settlement) penned by Baahubali and Bajrangi Bhaijaan writer (KV Vijayendra) Prasad sir,” says Sanjot.

The film maker has already decided the locations. “MKLNH will be shot in Lucknow. I came down just two weeks back and have captured a lot of locations on my camera. The other film will be shot in Kanpur. We have already pitched the films to the actors and once their dates are locked, we can start either of them.”

The filmmaker says that subjects are driving her to Uttar Pradesh. “Initially I wanted to shoot my debut in Maheshwar but once I came to Varanasi, I immediately realised that it has to be shot here. The soul of my upcoming films too is here — in this belt. The icing on the cake is the subsidy given by the UP government. I shot my debut film, after getting the script approved by Film Bandhu, as per their norms and have already applied for subsidy. For filmmakers like us who, who come from a non-film background, it’s (subsidy) a blessing.”

After marriage she is settled in Gujarat. “A school drop-out, I grew up watching movies with my parents. Before marriage (2004), I have worked in various departments during ad and film shoots in Delhi and Mumbai. After my sons grew up, I decided to relive my passion. I started writing the script in 2016 and shot it in 2019. Unfortunately, lockdown happened and everything came to a halt, else my film would have been the very first story based on the subject of contraceptives. Pandemic took away that niche from me. It released amidst 16 films but the feedback I got was great. Now, we are looking forward to a good OTT release,” she concludes.