Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika reads out heartbreaking letter to late dad: 'If I knew this was going to happen...'

Family and friends of late actor Satish Kaushik celebrated his birth anniversary in Mumbai on Thursday. The emotional evening was hosted by his close friend Anupam Kher and his wife Shashi, 10-year-old daughter Vanshika and their other close friend Anil Kapoor in attendance. As they all shared happy memories with Satish, Vanshika read out a letter she had written for her father at the time of his cremation. She had asked him to not take a re-birth. Also read: Vanshika keeps saying ‘Papa’s birthday has come but he is not here’: Satish Kaushik’s nephew Nishant on late actor’s birth anniversary

Satish Kaushik with his wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.

Satish celebrated Holi last month and suffered a cardiac arrest hours later. He is survived by his wife and daughter Vanshika who had given her letter to Satish at the time of cremation. On his birthday on Thursday, she read it out from a photo of the letter on her phone.

As per ETimes, Vanshika read: "Hello Papa, I know that now you are no more but I want you to know that I will always be there for you. Your friends taught me to be strong but I can’t live without you. I miss you so much. If I knew this was going to happen, I would miss school just to spend time with you. I wish I could have hugged you once. You are still in my heart. Like we see in the movies, I wish there is a miracle and you are alive.”

"I don’t know who will save me from mumma when I will not do my homework. I do not feel like going to school anymore. I don’t know what my friends will say. What if they make fun of me? Please come in my dreams every single day. I have done pooja for you and I want you to be in heaven and live a happy life in a big mansion with a Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and a Lamborghini. You will eat great food. We will meet in 90 years again. Please don't take re-birth, I will meet you in 90 years. Please remember me, I will remember you forever. I had the world's best dad ever."

Anupam also opened up about why he decided to celebrate the birthday of his friend of 48 years. He told ANI, “4-5 days ago, Satish came in my dreams and he said 'Yaar tu mere liye kuch nahi kar raha hai kya (are you not doing anythig for my birthday)?', so then I decided to celebrate Satish's life today.”

