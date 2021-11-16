Satyameva Jayate 2: Nora Fatehi reveals her Kusu Kusu outfit almost choked her, calls it 'worst experience on set'

Nora Fatehi shared her experience of filming for the song Kusu Kusu, for Satyameva Jayate 2, and said that she almost choked due to her outfit. As seen in the video, Nora wore a shimmery bodysuit with a veil cape. The cape was tied to her necklace.

Due to the weight of the veil, the necklace choked Nora Fatehi's neck, leaving marks. She shot in the costume for six hours.

Talking about her experience in a press release, Nora said, “On sets, we often have minor incidents like the scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot.”

“It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence,” she added.

Nora had previously injured herself on the sets of the Bhuj: The Pride of India. The actor had revealed she hurt her forehead while filming for an action scene. “It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out,” she said at the time.

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 is set to release on November 26. The film is directed by Milap Zaveri and it has John Abraham playing a triple role – a father and his twin sons. Divya Khosla Kumar stars opposite him.

