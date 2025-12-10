Interview | ‘Saali Mohabbat is not a whodunnit,’ says actor Sauraseni Maitra

Saali Mohabbat marks the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Tisca Chopra. The film, which is set to premiere on Hindi Zee5 on December 12, stars Radhika Apta and Divyendu Sharma. Actor Sauraseni Maitra plays a crucial role in the film, as her Shalini sort of lends the breadcrumbs in the revenge drama. She plays a young woman who arrives in the city with aspirations of building an independent life and gets caught in the mix. Sauraseni Maitra in a still from Saali Mohabbat, which streams on Zee5 Hindi from December 12.

In an exclusive interaction with HT ahead of the film's release, the actor opened up about her character in the film, as well as working with Tisca and the new producer on the block, Manish Malhotra!

Sauraseni opens up on Saali Mohabbat

The actor begins by talking about her character shapes the plot. Shalini is Smita’s (Radhika Apte) sister, and her entry into the household sets off an emotional chain reaction. Shalini becomes the unexpected centre of attention between Ratan Pandit (Divyendu Sharma) and Pankaj (Anshumaan Pushkar), whose growing feelings for her complicate existing relationships. When Smita discovers this, tensions escalate, leading to consequences that shake every character involved.

Sauraseni Maitra as Shalini in Saali Mohabbat.

What made her say yes to the film? The actor instantly replies, “This film has given me a lot. When I got the call from Manish Malhotra for the first time, that he has opened his own production house… and he is coming up with three films, and Tisca Chopra is going to be directing it, I jumped into it right away. Then ofcourse, when I got to know about the rest of the cast, I was more than happy to have said yes.”

Talking about the film's themes and ideas, the actor adds, “Saali Mohabbat is a thriller which balances heart and mystery. It is not just about uncovering a crime, it is more about the people.”

“We think we know our parents too well, our children or our siblings too well. But in reality, do we really know all of them completely? This film explores along these lines, and my character, Shalini, arrives in the story to visit her sister, who is played by Radhika Apte. What Shalini brings into the film, and how it changes its course, is how it becomes a thriller. It is not a whodunnit, it is all about howdunnit! It is not just about the crime, and no character in this film is a good guy; they all have layers in their own way. We all have our inner demons, and I think that film explores that quite beautifully,” she says.

On director Tisca Chopra

Sauraseni shares the experience of collaborating with Tisca Chopra, an actor who has given so many memorable roles in her career so far. “Tisca is such a versatile actor, and I am a fan of her work,” begins Sauraseni. “This was the first time she was in the director's seat, so it was going to be special. Firstly, it is always a pleasure to be directed by a woman; their take is always different. She was so involved during the entire process, she made sure to be present in all the days of the workshop. I was in Mumbai for a week to explore all the nuances of the character, and she made it easy for all of us.”

‘Manish Malhotra spoils his actors!’

Sauraseni is all smiles as she shares the story of how it was Manish Malhotra who saw her previous work and approached her for the film. “Manish happened to see my work in Taj: Reign of Revenge (in Zee5) and fell in love with the character. So he was the one who approached me for this project, sharing that he has opened his production house. So yes, that is how I came on board and the story was so intriguing as well,” she says.

“The best part of Manish Malhotra is how humble he is, how focused and dedicated. This film is his baby, and along with his brother Devesh Malhotra, both of them were so hands-on. The kind of positivity that they brought into the set was unparalleled. Manish Malhotra spoils his actors! He pampers them like anything (smiles). He will ensure that his actors are comfortable and have everything they need. Automatically, you would want to give your best. He has been a fashion designer, and he understands films so well. So it was a delight,” she concludes.