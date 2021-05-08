Scared Ankita Lokhande starts praying before getting Covid-19 vaccine, leaves Rashami Desai in splits. Watch video

As the government opened up Covid-19 vaccinations for everyone over the age of 18, a number of celebrities got the first jab. Actor Ankita Lokhande documented her experience of getting the first shot of the vaccine and shared a video on Instagram. In it, she could be seen getting scared and praying to God.

The clip began with the nurse giving Ankita instructions, and her getting scared and exclaiming, “Baap re (Oh God)!” She then covered her face with her hand and began praying, saying “deva, deva, deva”, looking the other way as she was given the injection. “I got mine, get yours as soon as possible. #gotvaccinated #fightagainstcorona,” she wrote in her caption.

Ankita’s close friend, actor Rashami Desai commented on the post with laughing emojis. Singer Shivam Mahadevan wrote, “Hahaha ! Great that you got it too finally!” Fans also reacted to the video. “Your still like a kid like me,” one said, while another cheered her on, “My baby is strong.” A third commented, “Deva!! Deva!! Deva!! Cutiee @lokhandeankita !! Let's get vaccinated!!”

In March, Ankita opened up about being trolled by the fans of her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for putting up dance videos. Talking about it in an Instagram live, she said that the vile comments really affect her parents.

Ankita said that people who know nothing about her relationship with Sushant are quick to cast aspersions on her, even though she is not at fault. She added that no one has the right to judge someone else’s relationship and suggested that they broke up because he wanted to ‘grow in his life’.

Sushant and Ankita starred together in the popular show Pavitra Rishta, and were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. She was last seen on the big screen in Baaghi 3.