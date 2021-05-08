IND USA
Ira Khan got a birthday wish from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
Ira Khan got a birthday wish from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.
Ira Khan’s boyfriend Nupur Shikhare wishes her a happy birthday with then-and-now photos, see how his mother reacted

  • Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, got a sweet birthday wish from her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as she turned a year older on Saturday. See it here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 01:34 PM IST

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan turned 24 on Saturday and her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare wished her on social media. He took to Instagram to share a baby picture of her and a more recent photo, in which she was seen petting a dog, along with a sweet note.

“Hi @khan.ira. Happy Birthday My Love.. There so much that I would like to say, but I am going to keep it simple .. I love you #birthday #love #bubs,” Nupur captioned his post. Ira replied in the comments section, calling him a ‘cutie’. She wrote, “Cutie!! You finally got to use the picture!”

Nupur’s mother, Pritam Shikhare, also wished Ira. “Happy birthday Ira,” she commented, along with kiss, heart and hug emojis.

Ira made her relationship with Nupur Instagram-official in February, during Valentine's Week. On the occasion of Promise Day, she shared a bunch of pictures with him and wrote, “Its an honour to make promises with and to you... #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy.” She later posted photos of her at-home Valentine’s Day celebration with him and revealed that he made her a bouquet of handmade roses.

Last month, Ira cuddled up with Nupur in a picture shared on Instagram Stories. “Ready for the lockdown,” she captioned it. Since then, she has been sharing glimpses of their everyday activities, including her distracting him as he does ‘strange movements’ while working out and giving him a haircut.

Ira made her directorial debut in 2019 with a play titled Euripedes’ Medea, starring Hazel Keech in the lead role. She told Hindustan Times in an earlier interview that she has no inclination towards acting. “I’ve always felt more comfortable and enthusiastic about working off-stage or behind the camera rather than [being] in front of it. I’ve never felt the inclination to act except if it were in an action film, so I get to learn all the cool stunts. Then again... I can just learn how to do the stunts without a film to work on,” she said.

