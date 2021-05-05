Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan loves distracting boyfriend Nupur Shikhare as he does 'strange movements'

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared new video clips of her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare, exercising. Taking to Instagram Stories, she posted two clips that also showed Nupur sitting down on a chair to relax, as he picked up his phone, and pointed at her filming him.

In the first half of the story, she wrote on the video clip, “What are these strange movements?...” In the second clip, Ira wrote, “love distracting him”.

Ira drew attention to Nupur's 'strange movements'.

Sharing another clip of Nupur, Ira wrote, “love distracting him”.

Nupur took to Instagram Stories to share her post and wrote, "@khan.ira got her (eyes) on me". He added an eye gif instead of writing the word.

Nupur Shikhare responded to Ira Khan's Instagram Stories.

Ira has been keeping herself busy with several activities as Mumbai is under a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She had shared pictures in which she was seen by a swimming pool wearing a salmon shirt. Last month, she was seen practicing kick-boxing with Nupur and confessed that it was her first attempt. "Kick-boxing is clearly not my thing. What are my arms even doing?! Also... dropping Popeye is clearly not my thing either," she had said while sharing a video from her session. Nupur had also posted a photo of Ira working out as he cheered for her. Ira had called him an excited puppy, sharing the picture.

In February, Ira confirmed her relationship with Nupur. She had shared a series of pictures of them on the occasion of Promise Day, part of Valentine's week celebrations, and said, "Its an honour to make promises with and to you #hi #whaleyoubemine #myvalentine #buddy #yourebetteratcheesylines #dreamboy."

Also Read: Aly Goni's mother, sister and nephews fighting Covid-19; he shares pic and writes 'can’t wait to see you and hug you'

Ira has also been raising awareness on mental health and spoke about her battle with depression in a recent video. "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life threats. That is not how my depression manifests," she said.

She made her directorial debut in 2019 with Euripides’ Medea, a play, in which Hazel Keech played the lead role. Meanwhile, Aamir will appear in Laal Singh Chaddha. He plays the titular role in the movie, an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON