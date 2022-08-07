Seema Khan clarifies why she called Ananya Panday’s Liger song Aafat ‘nonsense’

Designer and Sohail Khan’s estranged wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh once again called Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s new love song Aafat ‘nonsense’ on social media. Seema is Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey’s friend. While this is not the first time she has said this about the song, this time she revealed the meaning behind her words. (Also read: Seema, friend of Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey, reacts to her Liger song Aafat)

Ananya Panday shared new pictures featuring herself and Vijay from the sets and wrote, “ #AAFATwatch our vibey song nowwww.” Responding to it, Seema commented, “What nonsense and fyi that means illegally hot !!!” Besides her, the new pictures have also grabbed the attention of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan who is Ananya’s best friend. Singer Sophie Choudry also reacted in the comment section.

Ananya Panday's Instagram post.

Besides sharing a close bond in real life, Seema is also Bhavana's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-star. The Netflix’s show has been renewed for a second season, and will release in a few weeks. The first season of the show also featured Ananya and Chunky Panday.

Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda's song Aafat is the third song of their upcoming film Liger. The song is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan. Besides this, the makers have previously released songs like Akdi Pakdi and the motivational anthem Waat Laga Denge.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marks Vijay’s Bollywood debut, alongside Ananya. In the film, Vijay will appear as an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who competes in an MMA championship. Besides Vijay and Ananya, it will also star Ramya Krishnan and Makarand Deshpande. Mike Tyson is also a part of the movie.

Liger will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. It will release on August 25. It's backed by Karan Johar under his production house, Dharma Productions. Ahead of the release, Vijay and Ananya recently visited Patna for the promotion of the film.

