Seema, friend of Ananya Panday's mom Bhavana Pandey, reacts to her Liger song Aafat: 'What nonsense’

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's new love song from their upcoming film Liger is out. Titled Aafat, the song shows the two of them romancing on the beach to some techno beats, with crazy camerawork capturing their chemistry. Now Ananya's mom Bhavana Panday's friends have reacted to it, one of whom has called the song “nonsense”. Also read: Liger song Aafat: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday get romantic on the beach, crazy camerawork adds to the mood

Bhavana's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-star Seema Khan (now Seema Kiran Sajdeh) reacted to the music video, “What nonsense,” along with fire emojis. Their other co-star Neelam Kothari also dropped fire emojis in the comments section. The Netflix show stars Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Panday), Seema (ex-wife of Sohail Khan), Neelam (actor and wife of Samir Soni) and Maheep Kapoor (wife of Sanjay Kapoor).

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives has been renewed for the second season on Netflix. It will soon arrive in a few weeks. Ananya and Chunky had also made guest appearances in the first season.

Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda's son Aafat is the third song from the film Liger. It has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, written by Rashmi Virag, and sung by Tanishk and Zahrah Khan. Earlier, dance number Akdi Pakdi and motivationl anthem Waat Laga Denge and the film trailer were released by the producers. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marks Vijay's debut in Bollywood and is Ananya's first multi-lingual film. It is set to release in theatres on August 25.

Ananya was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. It released on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from Liger, Ananya will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and is written by Arjun Varain Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends.

