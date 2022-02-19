Seema Pahwa is glad to have a serious role in Gangubai Kathiawadi: ‘I regret casting directors don’t want to experiment’

Seema Pahwa has earned a massive fan following of her own for her comic roles in films ranging from Dum Laga Ke Haisha to the just released, Badhaai Do. The actor, who promises a heavy dose of laughter with her roles, caught the attention of her fans with just a single glimpse in the Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer. The actor is seen an authoritative role in a scene featuring Alia Bhatt from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. She wishes to do many more serious characters if casting directors start experimenting with the roles offered to her.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Seema opened up about working with Alia and couldn’t praise her enough for her caring attitude and her talent. She also opened up about working with Bhansali, who has a very different approach to filmmaking than noted filmmaker, Shyam Benegal, who directed Seema in 2000 film Hari-Bhari. Here are excerpts from the interview:

You made an appearance in the Gangubai trailer and seem to be an authoritative figure at a brothel in the film. How was your experience of working with Alia Bhatt?

It is different from the regular roles I have been doing. Alia is very mature and professional. She knows how to give respect to elders. She keeps the mood lively and is concerned about her juniors as well as her elders. She was very friendly with all the girls who played her friends in the film. She is very caring and if she finds something out of place about her co-stars, she fixes it herself then and there. She is very simple, doesn’t have an attitude and used to come on time. I think she is one of the best actors in India at present and can even beat some of the biggest actors despite being so young.

Share your experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

I was very happy on his set because there were so many things which I admire in my life. I like discipline. Many things were common so I was very comfortable on the set. I think a director has every right to maintain that discipline on set. But it doesn’t mean he didn’t give any breathing space. He respects everyone on set. If he is being angry at someone, maybe he is not getting the perfection he is yearning for; because the kind of cinema he makes, it needs a perfectionist like him, otherwise he won’t be able to create such cinema.

The entire film has been shot at night. I think he is more comfortable shooting at night because we are more focused at night. The actors also remain focused because their phones are not ringing.

Shyam Benegal to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, you have worked with some of the biggest names in cinema. What is the major difference in working with them.

Shyam babu had set the trend of completing the shooting of a film within 20-30 days. During the making of his film, the relationships shared by people in real life would reflect on screen as well. Bhansali looks at cinema in a very different way. Cinema is like a painting for him and he wants to show it in a different style, in a very beautiful manner. Maybe he sees things very beautifully. Even poverty is very beautiful for him, he wants to showcase it with a shine of its own. They cannot be compared to each other. When Shyam babu used to make films, there wasn’t this much technology. Now we can create night during day and vice versa and can shoot anything on Chroma.

You yourself are a director now. Did you pick up any of his habits for your next directorial?

Everyone has their own style of working. I have learnt a lot from him. But when I will direct my own film, I will follow my own principles and work in my style.

You have done serious roles in your earlier years and are once again doing a serious role in Gangubai. But mostly, you have found popularity among the younger generation for your lively characters beginning from Dum Laga Ke Haisha (followed by Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Do). Are you enjoying this new phase?

We get typecast very easily. I am doing such kind of roles because I am only getting these kind of roles. If I get different roles, I would definitely like to do them. We all like to work at our comfort level. Categories have been made like - a fat woman who can make you laugh and or a woman who can play a glamourous mom. Actors don’t have much to choose from because she has to run the house as well. Till when will you reject the work that is coming your way? I regret that casting directors don’t want to experiment. I have played a serious role in the upcoming Jamtara season 2 as well.

You consider actor Naseeruddin Shah as your guru (teacher). What is the most special thing you have learnt from him and have incorporated in your life?

Passion.

Seema Pahwa made her directorial debut with Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi which released last year.

You even directed him in your directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Are you coming up with another directorial?

Naseeruddin Shah is my guru but he is such a brilliant actor and a thorough professional. He gave me the respect a director deserves. He wasn’t guiding me and was performing what I was asking him to do. A wise and professional actor is the one who respects the vision of a director.

My next directorial will be at the mercy of the producers. I am ready with my next but am yet to get a producer. I can do comedy doesn’t mean I will make comedy films. Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi was a serious film but maybe the treatment of the subject was bit comic. My next will be on a similar subject of relationships.

Seema Pahwa in a still from Badhaai Do.

You just saw the release of Badhaai Do in which you play the role of Rajkummar Rao’s aunt. Many commercial films on the subject of same sex relationships have released in quick succession. Do you think the change in society is happening at the same pace?

Films are inspired from real-life stories. The realistic cinema we see today isn’t imaginary. There is some change, that’s why such films are being made. The problem is there are some subjects which exist in the society but they don’t find acceptance. When we show such things in the name of entertainment, they (society) find it difficult to accept. This will take some time. We still show some acceptance in big cities but it will take time in small towns.

Both you and husband Manoj Pahwa are actors. Are your kids also actors?

Both of them of them are already in this field. They are trained theatre actors. My daughter (Manukriti Pahwa) has done 2-3 films. She was there in Sui Dhaaga and also featured in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. My son will be joining the industry in coming days.