Seema Pahwa bats for relief fund for struggling actors, technicians amid Covid-19 crisis

As the second wave of Covid-19 in the country continues to affect every industry in some or the other way, many from the film fraternity are facing financial strains, too.

According to actor-director Seema Pahwa, with work and shoots coming to a halt, many are out of jobs and struggling to make ends meet.

“Every day, I call up many struggling actors. Main jabardasti unko phone kar karke poochti hoon ki unko kuch zaroorat hai ya nahi. I ask them to tell me if they need anything without any hesitation. I also understand that it must be embarrassing for them, too,” she says.

Urging people from the industry to come forward and help them, Pahwa asserts that even those in need must not shy away from asking for help.

“This time is crucial to help each other. One must not be ashamed to ask for help. There should be no ego and no shame. If there are people, who need something but are right now incapable of fulfilling even the basic needs such as food, medicines, or if they’re dealing with financial crisis, they should immediately seek help,” she points out.

The Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi director adds that often there are people who want to help, but because of lack of information about who needs it, they’re unable to do anything at the right time.

“We all are ready to help each other at this time. No one will refuse. I want to request friends and junior actors, technicians and others who’re struggling, who’re away from home to reach out. They should seek help from their seniors and other established people. A lot of times people don’t get to know that there’s someone in need. We want to help as many people we can in our fraternity but if we don’t get know who needs help, how will we help?” Pahwa asks while explaining her point.

And therefore, she insists on the urgent need of setting up a relief fund for such times of crisis in aid of all those struggling without work.

“This is the time when we must create a fund for such crisis to help small-time actors, technicians and others who work in the film industry. This fund will help overcome such testing times in a big way. I’ve been thinking about it for a long time now and I hope that we all can come together and set this relief fund soon. It can only happen if we all come together,” Pahwa concludes.