Seema Pahwa on her fascination with women who smoke: 'Mujhe ladkiyo ke haath mein cigarette badi achi lagti hai'

Seema Pahwa said she does not smoke cigarette, but really likes it. The veteran actor added that she 'really likes girls who smoke'. The award-winning actor, who has worked in films such as Ankhon Dekhi (2014) and Bareilly ki Barfi (2017), spoke about how she liked the 'visual of a cigarette in a woman's hand'. Seema added that women, who smoke, have 'a unique style while talking'. Also read: Manoj Pahwa says wife Seema Pahwa is boss at home

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema Pahwa and actor-husband Manoj Pahwa were co-stars in their debut television show Hum Log in 1984. They married in 1988. They have a son, Mayank, and a daughter, Manukriti. In her recent interview, Seema recalled carrying a packet of cigarette in her purse to appear cool. She also spoke about her fascination with women, who smoke.

In an interview with Unfiltered By Samdish, Seema was asked, "Do you smoke?" To which she replied, "Nah. Mere ko pasand bahut hai. Pata hai mujhe na bahut achi lagti hai ladkiya jo smoke karti hai. Mujhe pata nahi kyun ladkiyo ke haath mein cigarette badi achi lagti hai. Woh visual bohut acha lagta hai. Woh aise karke (pretends to smoke) baat karti hai, unki awaaz bhi thodi bass mein chali jati hai, aur woh jab baat karti hain toh ek style hota hai unka (No. But I really like it. I really like girls who smoke. I really like a cigarette in a woman's hand. I really like that visual. They talk like this, and their voice also has a bass. They have a unique style while talking)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor further spoke about why she began carrying a cigarette packet in her purse. She said, "Toh maine na kya kiya rakhna shuru kar diya packet. Pata nahi unn dino mein kaunsi thi woh, ek thi jisme long ki khushbhu aati thi... uska maine packet rakhna shuru kara tha purse mein ki main jab purse kholun woh gire aur lage ki haan koi baat hai mujh mein. Par uska mujhe karna kuch nahi tha toh main baanth diya karti thi ladko mein jo bhi saath the mere... ek adhe kash liye lekin kuch maza nahi aya (So I also started carrying a cigarette packet. There used to be a brand in those days that had smell of clove in it. I started carrying a packet of it in my purse so that when I open my purse, I would drop it and people could see. But I would not actually smoke them so I would distribute the packet among my guy friends... I have taken a few drags, but it was not very fun."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seema was last seen in Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) as the brothel owner Sheela.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.