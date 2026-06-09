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Seema Sajdeh talks about her bond with ex-husband Sohail Khan after divorce: ‘People assume we are enemies but…’

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh divorced in 2022 after over 20 years of marriage but maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship. 

Jun 09, 2026 11:09 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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Actor Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh parted ways in 2022, ending a marriage that spanned over two decades. However, they continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their sons. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, Seema opened up about her bond with Sohail, revealing that while many people assume they are enemies after their divorce, they actually remain on good terms.

Seema Sajdeh on bond with Sohail Khan after divorce

Seema Sajdeh talks about her bond with Sohail Khan after divorce.

Talking about attending a wedding in Pune with Neelam Kothari, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Seema revealed that she had no idea she had gone viral for her reunion with Sohail until one of her friends informed her.

Seema spoke about how she and Sohail are co-parenting their sons beautifully and said, "I can't understand people when they see Sohail and me together. I was married to him, we share two children, and he is the father of my children. We are always going to be a family, that's the reality of my life why can't people understand that? So people just assume that when you get divorced, you have to be enemies. Hello? No divorce is easy. Everybody goes through the five stages of grief. Anger is a part of it, but eventually everybody finds their way back."

In the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema revealed that she has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Vikram Ahuja. In one of the episodes, Seema was seen having a conversation with her son Nirvaan about her decision to move on. She asked, "Everyone is talking about me moving out because I have moved on in my life. Do you hold a grudge against me for moving on in my life?" To which Nirvaan assured her that he was happy for her.

 
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