Seema Sajdeh talks about her bond with ex-husband Sohail Khan after divorce: ‘People assume we are enemies but…’

Actor Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh parted ways in 2022, ending a marriage that spanned over two decades. However, they continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their sons. In a recent interview with Filmibeat, Seema opened up about her bond with Sohail, revealing that while many people assume they are enemies after their divorce, they actually remain on good terms.

Seema Sajdeh on bond with Sohail Khan after divorce

Seema Sajdeh talks about her bond with Sohail Khan after divorce.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Talking about attending a wedding in Pune with Neelam Kothari, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan, Seema revealed that she had no idea she had gone viral for her reunion with Sohail until one of her friends informed her.

Seema spoke about how she and Sohail are co-parenting their sons beautifully and said, "I can't understand people when they see Sohail and me together. I was married to him, we share two children, and he is the father of my children. We are always going to be a family, that's the reality of my life why can't people understand that? So people just assume that when you get divorced, you have to be enemies. Hello? No divorce is easy. Everybody goes through the five stages of grief. Anger is a part of it, but eventually everybody finds their way back."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She added, "We have two children together, and whether we like it or not, we are going to be a family forever. So I find it very strange when people say, arey they are together, are nice to each other. What should I do? Take a knife and stab him? Sohail and I are absolutely fine. We are co-parenting beautifully. I was married to that family for over 20 years; that will be my family. You can't cut off a relationship like that. So I find it very strange." About Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan's marriage {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, "We have two children together, and whether we like it or not, we are going to be a family forever. So I find it very strange when people say, arey they are together, are nice to each other. What should I do? Take a knife and stab him? Sohail and I are absolutely fine. We are co-parenting beautifully. I was married to that family for over 20 years; that will be my family. You can't cut off a relationship like that. So I find it very strange." About Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan's marriage {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The two tied the knot in 1998 and have two sons together, Nirvaan and Yohan. In 2022, Seema and Sohail officially divorced after 24 years of marriage. Despite their separation, both have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two tied the knot in 1998 and have two sons together, Nirvaan and Yohan. In 2022, Seema and Sohail officially divorced after 24 years of marriage. Despite their separation, both have maintained an amicable relationship and continue to co-parent their children. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Seema revealed that she has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiancé, Vikram Ahuja. In one of the episodes, Seema was seen having a conversation with her son Nirvaan about her decision to move on. She asked, "Everyone is talking about me moving out because I have moved on in my life. Do you hold a grudge against me for moving on in my life?" To which Nirvaan assured her that he was happy for her.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON