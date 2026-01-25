Seema Sajdeh says divorce from Sohail Khan didn’t break family ties, credits Salman Khan and Khan family’s support

The reality star and designer Seema Sajdeh has revealed that her separation from actor Sohail Khan did not fracture her relationship with the Khan family, crediting their continued warmth and support, including that of Salman Khan, for helping her navigate the transition without bitterness. Seema Sajdeh reveals her divorce from Sohail Khan hasn’t affected her relationship with the Khan family, crediting their support.

Seema Sajdeh talks about family support after divorce Seema, who was married to Sohail Khan until 2022, recently spoke about her post-divorce equation with her former in-laws in an interview with Usha Kakade Productions. The couple shares two sons, Nirvan and Yohan, and Seema emphasised that family ties remained intact despite the end of the marriage.

“The family has stood by me in so many moments. I may be divorced, but my children are half-Khan and half-Sajdeh. Through them, this will always be my family. We separated amicably, but only as husband and wife. To date, we are a family. He is the father of my children, and that can never change," Seema said, adding that the separation only changed her marital status, not her sense of belonging.

She went on to describe the Khan household as close-knit and welcoming, comparing it to the idealised family dynamic shown in Hum Saath Saath Hain. “They are always together. They never made me feel unwelcome,” she shared.

About Seema Sajdeh's career Seema Sajdeh began her career in the fashion industry as a designer and stylist, carving out a niche for herself with her keen eye for trends and modern aesthetics.

Over the years, she built a successful design business and established herself as an entrepreneur before stepping into the spotlight as a reality television personality. Seema rose to wider fame with Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where her candid, no-filter personality and honest take on relationships and life resonated with audiences.

Recently expanded its cast, with the latest season welcoming new faces such as Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Chawla and Shalini Passi, alongside original members Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.