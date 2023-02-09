Selfiee song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe: Akshay Kumar sports salt and pepper look, stops crashing chopper with one hand

The new song Kudiyee Ni Teri from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Selfiee is out and is loaded with glamour as well as some hard-to-believe action scenes. From showing his six pack abs, grooving with Mrunal Thakur, shooting enemies to stopping a crashed chopper by the touch of a hand, Akshay does all with ease. He also sports greying hair and a salt and pepper beard as he grooves in a jumpsuit and a red shrug in different scenes. Also read: Raveena Tandon says she's forgotten when she got engaged to Akshay Kumar: 'Now when we bump into each other...'

Mrunal is in a guest appearance in Selfiee. While Akshay Kumar plays a movie star, Mrunal plays his co-star in the film. The song shows the two of them matching steps on the dance floor to the soft Punjabi beats and dancing at a fuel station alongside a bright sports car, before they go on to beat up enemies while still being in their glamorous avatars. The song ends with Akshay shooting down a chopper and then stopping it with just the touch of his hand as it comes crashing down inches away from him.

The original song has been sung by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan and it has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Selfiee. Tanishk has also added a few new lyrics to the song.

Fans loved the song on YouTube. A fan wrote, “His swag is still unmatchable.” Another said, “Akshay Sir performance is like super hero.” One more wrote, “Akshay Kumar nailed it.”

Talking about her cameo in Selfiee, Mrunal said, according to ANI, "I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven't done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I'm excited to see the audience's reaction to the song."

Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film stars Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24.

