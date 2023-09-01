September upcoming movies: Jawan, Jaane Jaan, Salaar, The Vaccine War, Haddi to Kushi

Jawan, Jaane Jaan, Salaar, Kushi, Haddi and The Great Indian Family among several other films will release in theatres and on OTT platforms in September. The audience and fans can look forward to an interesting lineup of films this month. We have made a list of 10 films that will release across different platforms in September. (Also Read | Jawan trailer: Shah Rukh Khan hijacks trains, fights for the country, wants 'Alia Bhatt')

See the list here:

(Clockwise L-R): Stills from Jawan, Jaane Jaan, Kushi and Haddi.

1) Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited second film of 2023 is all set to hit the theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The upcoming action thriller film Jawan has been helmed by Atlee. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a special appearance role. The film's team has so far released three songs --Zinda Banda, Chaleya and Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya.

2) Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor's OTT debut film will release on her birthday on September 21 on Netflix. Titled Jaane Jaan, the film is touted as a murder mystery helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also a part of it. The first glimpse shows Kareena barefaced and playing the role of a mother. The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

3) Salaar: Prabhas is all set to come up with Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire, which also stars Shruti Haasan. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. Salaar is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.

4) The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film will hit the theatres on September 28. Nana Patekar, Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi feature in the film. The Vaccine War is likely to 'open certain chapters about Indian bio-scientists and indigenous vaccines'. The film also pays tribute to the dedication of the medical fraternity and scientists during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sapthami Gowda and Raima Sen are also a part of the film.

5) Kushi: The Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer will release in theatres on September 1 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya will also be seen in the film. The movie's trailer shows Aaradhya and Viplav, who take us on their romantic journey and build a relatable but lovely world of romance, at the centre of the narrative.

6) Haddi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Haddi will premiere on ZEE5 on September 7. The revenge drama is directed by first-time filmmaker Akshat Ajay Sharma, who has also co-written the film with Adamya Bhalla. Haddi explores a "gritty and twisted revenge drama that skilfully exposes the intricate nexus of the criminal underbelly operating throughout the capital city". Haddi also features Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles. It is produced by Zee Studios, Sanjay Saha and Radhika Nanda's Anandita Studios.

7) The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar's upcoming family entertainer film has been titled The Great Indian Family. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 22. The film is set in the heartland of India and revolves around the madness that ensues within Vicky’s family due to some sudden developments that are beyond anyone’s control.

8) Sukhee: Shilpa Shetty's upcoming film will release in theatres on September 22. Billed as a "fun entertainer", the upcoming movie is directed by first-time filmmaker Sonal Joshi and is produced by T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment. In the film, Shilpa will play the titular character of Sukhpreet 'Sukhee' Kalra. It also stars Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani, Pavleen Gujral, Chaitannya Choudhry and Amit Sadh.

9) The Nun 2: The sequel of The Nun, which is headlined by Taissa Farmiga, is set to be out on September 8. As per Variety, the film begins in 1956 after a priest is viciously murdered in France. According to the film's official logline, it follows "Sister Irene (Taissa) as she once again comes face to face with the demonic Valak". Taissa returns alongside Bonnie Aarons and Jonas Bloquet who will reprise their roles as Valak and Maurice "Frenchie," respectively. It has been directed by Michael Chaves.

10) Friday Night Plan: The Babil Khan-starrer will release on Netflix on September 1. In the film, Juhi Chawla portrays the role of Babil’s mother. The film also stars Amrith Jayan, Aadhya Anand, Medha Rana and Ninad Kamat. Directed by Vatsal Neelakantan, the film has been produced by Excel Entertainment. In the movie, Babil Khan plays the nerdy older brother, and his character’s partner-in-crime is his mischievous younger brother, portrayed brilliantly by Amrith Jayan. Together, they are the ultimate duo, ready to conquer the coolest, most happening party of the year.

