Shaadi Mubarak: All the celebrity weddings of 2021

Celebrities proved that social distancing is temporary and love is forever as plenty of them took the plunge and got married in 2021. From big fat lavish celebrations in the cities to low-key private affair at secluded destinations, here’s a list of all the stars who have tied the knot so far:

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with long-time girlfriend, designer Natasha Dalal at an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, Maharashtra on January 24. The wedding saw family and friends from the industry, including designer Manish Malhotra and filmmakers Karan Johar and Kunal Kohli.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif put an end to dating speculations and got married at a heavily guarded yet royal ceremony on December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Both opted for custom-made Sabyasachi ensembles. Celebrities on the guest list included Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Gurdas Maan.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Pavitra Rishta actor Ankita Lokhande took the wedding vows with her long-time beau Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. The couple had guests from the fraternity for sangeet, mehendi and other ceremonies. They also had a traditional Maharashtrian pre-wedding ceremony. Reportedly, the reception that was supposed to take place at Jain’s hometown in Raipur, Chhattisgarh was called off due to spike in Covid-19 cases.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar got married in a hush-hush affair in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh on June 4 and opted low-key celebrations. For her bridal ensemble, Gautam opted her mother’s sari, along with a pahadi nath and a dupatta given by her grandmother. In one of the interviews, Gautam also revealed that their love story began during Uri promotions.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul

After 11 years of dating, actor-couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul got hitched in Chandigarh on November 15. Kick-starting with a white-themed engagement, the traditional ceremony was replete with love and laughter. Sharing the wedding news on social media, Rajkummar wrote, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan

It was a star-studded ceremony as actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal tied the knot on November 21 in Mumbai. Ranjan chose an offbeat lilac hued lehenga, while Seal opted for a classic cream sherwani. The celebrations were attended by bride BFF’s Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt among other friends from the fraternity.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Producer Rhea Kapoor made it official with long-time boyfriend Karan Boolani at her father Anil Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu on August 14. The private affair was attended by close friends and family. Kapoor made for an unconventional bride with an ivory lehenga and a quirky jaal dupatta by pairing it with jewellery by her mom Sunita Kapoor.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya

Actor Disha Parmar and singer Rahul Vaidya got married on July 16 in Mumbai. Spanned over a couple of days, the grand celebrations concluded with a star-studded reception attended by Mika Singh, Arjun Bijlani and Shweta Tiwari.

Sayantani Ghosh and Anugrah Tiwari

After dating for more than six years, actor Sayantani Ghosh got married to boyfriend, fitness trainer Anugrah Tiwari. It was an intimate ceremony in Kolkata on December 5. Sharing the news, Ghosh wrote, “And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs.”

Shilpa Rao And Ritesh Krishnan

Singer Shilpa Rao who shot to fame with her song Tujhe Bhula Diya from Anjaana Anjaani tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend celebrity photographer and director Ritesh Krishnan on January 25. The singer shared the news on her social media and wrote, “Our first selfie as Mr. & Mrs. @riteshkrishnan.”

Vineet Kumar Singh and Ruchiraa Gormaray

On November 29, actor Vineet Kumar Singh tied the knot with girlfriend Ruchiraa Gormaray in traditional Maharashtrian and North Indian ceremonies. Singh wrote on social media, “29/11/2021 Holding your hand I came so far. Feeling truly blessed to have you in my life! @ruchiraagormaray Thank you, everyone, for your love and blessings.”

Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani got married to Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se actor Poonam Preet Bhatia in a lavish wedding ceremony in Delhi on November 28. The couple had an Anand Karaj at the Gurudwara followed by traditional wedding rituals.

Shalmali Kholgade and Farhan Shaikh

Wedding bells tolled for singer Shalmali Kholgade and sound engineer Farhan Shaikh on November 22. The intimate ceremony took place in their living room. What caught everyone’s attention were the unique jaimalas, strung together with photos of the couple.

Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma

After a registered marriage last year owing it to Covid-10 induced restrictions, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna actor Puja Banerjee got married again to actor Kunal Verma on November 15 in Goa. Their one-year-old son also witnessed the grand three-day celebrations.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale

Comedian couple Sanket Bhosale and Sugandha Mishra got married in a close-knit affair in Jalandhar, Punjab on April 26. In a video shared by Mishra, Bhosale could be seen breaking down while expressing his love for her at the engagement ceremony.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya recently tied the knot with naval officer Rahul Nagal in Delhi on November 16. Revealing the news on social media, Arya wrote, “If you’re Married & you’re happy, Raise your hand !!!”