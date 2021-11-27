Shabana Azmi and Sharmila Tagore have a 'namkeen' reunion in Delhi, Richa Chadha calls pic 'legendary'

Shabana Azmi on Saturday took to Instagram and revealed that she recently met Sharmila Tagore. The veteran actors had starred together in a couple of movies, including Namkeen.

In the picture, Shabana Azmi was dressed in black printed kurta with long overcoat and a colourful scarf wrapped around her neck. On the other hand, Sharmila Tagore wore a black and brown printed salwaar-kameez. She wore a black, sleeveless jacket over it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture, Shabana wrote, “So happy to meet up with #Sharmila Tagore in Delhi.” The comments section was filled with love for the duo. Richa Chadha called the picture ‘legendary’ while Divya Dutta was evidently excited when she wrote, “Omg! Namkeen!!” along with a couple of heart emojis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans, too, expressed their joy on seeing the duo together. “Both are talented and royal,” a fan wrote. “Epitome of elegance,” added another. “Wow! two legends beauty in one frame!!” a fan commented.

Namkeen, directed by Gulzar, had released in 1982. In 2019, Shabana shared a black and white picture from the sets of the movie and wrote, "Goofing about on the sets of #Namkeen."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shabana has been stationed in New Delhi, where she's shooting for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, led by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, is directed by Karan Johar. It also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Earlier in the day, Farah Khan shared a video from the sets of the movie in which Shabana jokingly complained that Karan wasn't feeding her food while he was busy eating.

Also read: Shabana Azmi says everything went wrong after her mom's death: ‘My near-fatal accident followed'

Meanwhile, Sharmila has been living at her ancestral home – Pataudi Palace – before the pandemic began in India. Situated on the outskirts of the capital, Sharmila hosted her daughter Soha Ali Khan and granddaughter Inaaya a couple of times at the residence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this month, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their sons – Taimur and Jeh – were also seen staying a few days at the property. The family celebrated Diwali together.