Shabana Azmi admits her bond with Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar is friendly due to Honey Irani: ‘I owe it to her’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi opened up about her friendly relationship with Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar. Farhan and Zoya are lyricists-screenwriter Javed Akhtar's kids from his first marriage. Talking about them, Shabana recently said that she owes it to Javed's first wife Honey Irani for her relationship with Zoya and Akhtar. She also added that she doesn't interfere in their business. Also read: Javed Akhtar joins wife Shabana Azmi, ex-wife Honey Irani for the perfect family pic with their kids

Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Honey Irani, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar and Tanvi Azmi in photo.

Javed Akhtar was married to former child artiste and writer Honey Irani. They had two Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. In 1978, they parted ways amicably. Later, Javed fell in love with Shabana Azmi and they got married in 1984. All of them share good equations with each other and are at times seen together during get-togethers.

Shabana Azmi on her bond with Farhan and Zoya

Talking about her bond with Farhan and Zoya, Shaban recently told Filmfare, “We are very friendly. I have a great relationship with them based on friendship and trust. I value Farhan and Zoya very much and I think they value me. I think a lot of that credit goes to their mom Honey (Irani). I must say that she was very generous. If she had decided that the kids would not be friends with me, then they couldn’t have been friends with me."

“So, I have to accept in all honesty that I owe it to Honey that I have such a beautiful relationship not only with her children but also with her. We have a beautiful, happy bond. And I don’t poke my nose in their business. If I feel there is something they would rather not talk about, I do not talk about it,” she added.

Earlier this year, Shabana had shared a rare family photo on Instagram. It had her posing with Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar and his wife, Shibani Dandekar. What made their photo even special was Honey Irani's rare appearance. Sharing the photo, Shabana had written in the caption, “Hum sab saath saath hain (We are all together).”

Shabana will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. It stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan alongside Shabana. It is set to release on July 28.

