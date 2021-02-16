Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film: 'What a warm, generous co-star'
bollywood

Shabana Azmi cherishes working with Emma Thompson on Shekhar Kapur's film: 'What a warm, generous co-star'

Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It? stars Emma Thompson, Shabana Azmi, Lily James and Shazad Latif.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:20 PM IST
Shabana Azmi with Emma Thompson.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Tuesday said collaborating with Hollywood star Emma Thompson on filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got To Do With It? was a "wonderful" experience.

Azmi, 70, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming film, praised the Academy Award winner for being a "generous" co-star.

"It's a wrap for #Emma Thompson. What a warm, generous costar she has been. I will cherish the wonderful times we spent together," she posted alongside a photograph of her and Thompson, 61.

Billed as a cross-cultural romantic-comedy, What's Love Got To Do With It? is set between London and South Asia. The film marks Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett-starrer drama Elizabeth: The Golden Age. The project is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Azmi since 1983's acclaimed Hindi-language family drama Masoom.

Also read: Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, sis-in-law Saba Ali Khan is counting down hours until Saif becomes a 'Quadfather'

What's Love Got To Do With It? also stars Lily James of Baby Driver fame and Star Trek: Discovery actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emma thompson shabana azmi shekhar kapur

Related Stories

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:11 PM IST
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares stunning first pictures from wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi, says 'the miracle of love' can heal hearts

UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:50 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP